Lowndes County's new sheriff has been there before

Former Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk will return to the Lowndes County Sheriff's office. He beat out incumbent Chris Prine in Tuesday's election.

Paulk formerly served as Lowndes County Sheriff for 16 years.

He says he wants to bring back many programs he implemented.

Paulk plans to change the inmate-work program, so inmates will leave incarceration with a job. He says his connections with businesses in the area will help the program thrive.

"It's personal satisfaction to me to see somebody rehabilitated, to see somebody out of jail, to see somebody taken off drugs."

Paulk says he also wants to make sure the Sheriff's Department becomes more transparent with the community and the media.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.