Elementary students learn from professional disc golfer

Students at Lake Park Elementary school got one-on-one training in a sport growing in popularity.

Jamie Kiep is an Albany native who competes in disc golf tournaments across the country.

His sponsor, prodigy discs, donated seventy-five discs to the Lake Park Physical Education program.

Students used these discs to practice the basic backhand, roller, and tomahawk throws.

Kiep hopes to this clinic inspires young players to get outside and enjoy a new sport.

"You get to be outside, enjoying the outdoors. You're not stuck behind a computer or TV screen all day. It doesn't segregate against your age. There are kids that play this game that are three and four years old that can 'huck' a disk, and I've also played with people that are in their seventies and eighties," said professional disc golfer Jamie Kiep.

Kiep also sees teaching disc golf as a way to serve the community.

“God tells us to serve other people. I feel like he’s trying to do that to other people through me teaching disc golf,” said Kiep.

Chehaw has a disc golf course.

Darton State also has a free course by their soccer fields.

