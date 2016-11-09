Albany Technical College honors veterans with ceremony

Col. William Petty, Retired, United States Army is thankful for the chance to speak about the importance of Veterans Day. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of students and community members gathered at Albany Tech this morning for the 4th annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

Attendees were treated to patriotic bagpipe and signing performances before keynote speaker, Col. William Petty, began his speech.

Petty is a U.S. Army Military veteran and he serves as an advocate to volunteer services for other veterans across the country.

Petty thanked veterans in the room and stressed the importance of remembering those who served our country.

"As America we must never forget that freedom is not free. There is a cost, and for those who have served, we have to honor them and say thank you. Such a simple word with a powerful meaning, thank you for your service," said Col. William Petty, Retired, United States Army.

Veterans Day will be observed Friday, November 11th.

