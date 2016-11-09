Student voters watch election results come in

Albany State University students gathered Tuesday night to await the results of the presidential election.

Students got together on campus to socialize, enjoy refreshments and watch election night coverage on television.

ASU Student Government Association President Maya Palmer said young voters are important. "We are the future. We are the ones with the futures in our hands, and I think here at college is where we mostly need to learn we are important, and everything that we feel is important," she said.

Palmer encourages all of us to vote in every election, saying every vote matters.

