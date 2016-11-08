Customer tries to shoot deputy at Cordele Gas N Go - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

CORDELE, GA (WALB) -

A man tried to attack a Crisp County deputy in a convenience store Tuesday evening.

A customer at the Gas N Go on 16th Avenue had a gun in the store around 5:00 p.m., when a deputy asked him about it, he said the man pulled the gun.

Sheriff Billy Hancock said surveillance video shows the man pulling the trigger twice, but the gun jammed.

During a struggle, the deputy managed to tase the man who dropped his gun, and a bystander picked it up.

The deputy is okay, and the suspect was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital.

Cordele Police are working on charges. 

