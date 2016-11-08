Albany Utilities customers can soon pay at retailers

There is a new option for where Albany Utilities customers can pay their bill.

Soon, customers will be able to step inside Walgreens or Fred's to pay their monthly bill.

The city just approved a new credit card payment contract with Western Union, at a $50,000 cost savings over the previous contract.

Part of the deal allows customers to avoid the periodic long lines inside Albany Utilities.

Stephen Collier, Albany's Assistant City Manager, said "A couple times a month there are long lines (at Albany Utilities), (customers) have to work, they have to get back to work. Now, they can step inside one of those merchants and pay their bill."

Collier couldn't give an exact date of when the new retail payment option will begin, but hopes it will start in "the next couple of months."