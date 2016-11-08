Valdosta students vote in mock election

Hillary Clinton won the mock election with 69.1% of the vote. (Source: WALB)

Along with millions of people across the nation, more than a thousand students cast their vote for president. (Source: WALB)

There was a voting site in a rather unusual place on Election Day.

"Today we're voting for president," said Michelle Beauford, media specialist at Sallas-Mahone Elementary School.

Some very young voters filled the voting booths.

"Right now you're vote won't count today," Beauford explained, "It won't count today, but it will count one day!"

The voters were students at Sallas-Mahone Elementary.

For those students, it was a pretend vote with a real life lesson.

"It doesn't really count today, but when we're older it does," said fourth grader Colbie Crenshaw.

"I hope they take that this is one of their responsibilities as a citizen of the United States, because everybody does not have the right to vote," Beauford said.

"It's important to vote because this will be our leader for the next few years," Crenshaw explained.

Students also learned about voting in local elections.

"There are several elections you will be involved in. You make sure you vote in every election!" Beauford told each class.

It was a fun experience for the students, but teachers hope this experience gets students interested in government.

"I'm voting today because I'm practicing voting for when I'm older," Crenshaw said.

"It's very important to teach them now to be good citizens now so they can exercise their right to vote," Beauford explained.

Hillary Clinton won the mock election with 69.1% of the vote.

