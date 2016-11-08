Lowndes County puts a hold on burning permits

Dry and windy weather is creating dangerous conditions for fires to spiral out of control. (Source: WALB)

"It's not safe to burn right now. Period," said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County public information officer.

Lowndes County is not issuing any burn permits. However, it has not issued a burn ban.

This means residents can still light small outdoor fires, known as a warming fires.

"A warming fire is a very small fire that is usually built out of actual wood. A warming fire is not a roaring bonfire that is 10 or 12 feet across and 10 or 15 feet high," Dukes explained.

Residents are not allowed to burn any yard debris in those small fires, just wood.

But officials urge residents to remember that even small fires can get out of hand quickly.

"It's very easy to say it's a little fire. Well, all big fires started as a little fire," said Dukes.

Even though the small fires are technically allowed, officials strongly encourage residents to avoid lighting any fires at all costs right now.

"If you could not burn period right now that is really the safest thing to do," urged Dukes.

If you get caught burning debris or having a bonfire without a permit you could face anything from fines to jail time.

