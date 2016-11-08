Monroe High students participate in active shooter drill

This is the second year for the drill. (Source: WALB)

Police sirens could be heard this morning on the campus of Monroe High School, but it was all part of a drill.

Students with Monroe's Public Safety Department participated in an active shooter drill. In the scenario, a student fires shots inside the school after his girlfriend breaks up with him.

The drill ended with the shooter being shot and killed by police.

Students acted out every role during the drill from the responding officers to members of the swat team.

"Everything that they've learned so far this school year and we had students who were level one and level two and level three, they played different roles in the scenario," said CTAE instructor Kendra Huff.

"It's just something to get the people thinking, and practicing about what's really possible about what could really happen here," said student Jalyn Jenkins.

Law enforcement agencies from Albany and Dougherty County assisted during the drill.

This is the second year Monroe students have hosted the drill. Southside Middle school Students also participated.

