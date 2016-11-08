WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/7/16): Coffee's Davis breaks tackles, breaks away

What a final week of high school football it was Friday night. Several teams faced must win games, and that brought out the best in south Georgia.

The Coffee Trojans needed to beat Lee County to guarantee a playoff spot, and Demetrius Davis wants to play in the postseason.

He took the handoff, and broke several tackles in the backfield before busting it to the outside and taking off down the sideline. With one man to beat, Davis made one final move to free himself for a 69 yard touchdown.

Coffee ended up on the wrong end of the Trojan war, but that's ok. They're in the playoffs anyway, traveling to Conyers to play Heritage Friday night.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.