Group seeks help to makeover women with diabetes

A group of women reach out for help to host a special day for people affected by diabetes.

The organization Women 2 Women will give makeovers to ten ladies this month.

They're looking for stylists, nail artists, and other vendors to help.

The goal is to raise awareness of a different health issue each month.

"People come in my seat all the time and we talk about different health issues," said organizer Nicole Randle. "They were like 'what is Lupis or what is this?' So, a lot of people don't know and a lot of people die from a lack of knowledge because they don't understand that you have these health issues."

The group will focus on AIDS awareness next month. You can find more information on the group's Facebook page.

