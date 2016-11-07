YMCA offers Election Day childcare

The event will take place at two locations (Source:WALB)

Folks at the Albany Area YMCA are making it a little easier for parents to get out and vote Tuesday.

The Central Facility on Gillionville Road and the Lee County Branch are offering Election Day childcare.

Y members can drop off their kids for free. Others in the community can do so for a small fee.

"We just felt that it would give everybody an opportunity to get out to vote and drop their children off in a safe environment at the YMCA," Assistant Childcare Director Sarah Mitchell said.

You can find more information at the organization's Facebook page.

