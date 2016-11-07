South GA sees alarming trend in STD cases

76 percent of the new STD cases in Dougherty County in 2015 were in people from 15 to 24 years old. (Source: WALB)

Officials spoke with leaders on Monday about a disturbing trend in STD cases in Dougherty County. (Source: WALB)

There is a disturbing climb in the number of young people with sexually transmitted diseases in south Georgia.

Epidemiologists with the Southwest District Health Office reported their findings to Dougherty County leaders on Monday.

15 to 19-year olds make up 35 percent of all STD cases in Dougherty County.

County leaders expressed concern about what public health officials call an "escalating" health trend with young people.

"This could take over our whole community. I mean young people. This is disturbing, this should be disturbing to the Governor's office," said said Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones.

The increase in STDs is being seen across 14 south Georgia counties.

The District Health Director said their budget is being slashed by $579,000 beginning in Fiscal Year 2019.

Commissioners requested more data and talking points so they could speak with state legislators about the budget cuts.

