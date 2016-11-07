Layaway programs entice early shoppers

Walmart is also encouraging shoppers to use its pickup program to order online. (Source: WALB)

Big crowds and long lines can create a shopping headache during the holidays.

Many retailers are trying to keep the holidays happy for shoppers as they search the aisles for that perfect gift. Even though Christmas is more than a month away, Walmart is trying to snag early shoppers by encouraging them to use its layaway program.

Tamesha Coney has started Christmas shopping early for her 4-year-old son and 5-year-old stepson.

"I just love the holidays, this is my favorite season, just joyful and seeing and making the children happy," said Coney.

She's using the Walmart layaway program to get her gifts to make sure she has a head start before the crowds.

"Save money and go ahead and get it put up so it won't be gone," she said.

"Of course, you have those nosy relatives and you get to keep it on layaway," said customer service manager Latonya Evans.

Evans says the layaway program has been very popular since it started Sept. 2. It's part of the big box retailer's plan to make holiday shopping a joyful experience for all.

"We're here to give the customer what they want and that's fast, friendly and clean service," Evans said.

Other retailers like Toys R Us and Kmart are also using layaway programs to lure in early shoppers. Each one has different rules. For Walmart, items have to be $10 or greater and the total purchase must be more than $50. Most layaway programs also require a down payment.

"You put 10 dollars down or 10 percent down. Whichever one is greater," Evans said.

For Coney, the cost of Christmas shopping is well worth the payoff in the end.

"I'm so excited to get them off of layaway and get em wrapped and put them up under the Christmas tree."

