Another step toward a big downtown Albany development project

The building was originally built as The New Albany Hotel

Albany Heights will be turned into new apartments and retail space

A major redevelopment project in downtown Albany is a step closer to reality.

The Downtown Development Authority has approved the sale of the old Albany Heights building on Pine Avenue from the city to local developer Pace Burt.

He plans to renovate the apartments and put in retail space on the first floor. He's now negotiating with the city manager on details which must be approved by the city commission.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.