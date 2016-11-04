City of Americus hosts First Friday event - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

Downtown Americus came to life for a First Friday event.

Businesses offered special entertainment.

People had a chance to listen to live music, check out artwork, and grab a bite to eat.

A trolley even shuttled people around.

Organizers hope the event attracts people downtown and shows off all the city has to offer.

