Voters to decide on Penny Tax Referendum on Election Day

Albany city leaders have wrapped up their speaking tour to educate voters about Tuesday's Penny Tax Referendum.

The city expects to receive $59 million if the Seventh Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax passes.

Dougherty County projects will get a little more than $33 million.

Most of the money is for infrastructure needs, expensive projects that will not be funded without the additional penny sales tax.

Besides infrastructure needs, projects for improving public safety are also included.

