South GA landscapers work to keep plants alive in drought

An Albany home has irrigation, and it has kept the grass green and new plantings okay.

Folks in the area are struggling to keep lawns green and plants alive as the drought continues.

More South Georgia counties are creeping into moderate drought territory, as people struggle to keep what they have planted in their front yards alive and green.

One landscaper said that although it has been a dry fall, his clients are still wanting to plant, but you just have to keep them watered.

"But, typically un-irrigated lawns, you can get away with planting new shrubs and trees this time of year without having to worry about irrigation. But we are advising our customers this year, your plants need water often," said Proform Landscaping CEO Eric Eubanks.

Eubanks said that more customers are asking about installing an irrigation system this season because of the drought.

