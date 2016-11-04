Darton dedicates fountain to former student

Ben's father Charles Richards spoke at the dedication, thanking Darton for honoring his son. (Source: WALB)

This plaque next to the fountain encourages visitors to reflect on Ben's life.

A full view of the fountain dedicated to Ben Richards. If you would like to visit, it is inbetween the administration building and library.

Darton State College dedicated a fountain today to a former student who passed away in 2013.

Nearly 100 of Ben Richards friends and family members from across the country came to the dedication ceremony.

Ben's family is appreciative Darton dedicated the fountain in his honor because it is a peaceful reminder of how loved he was by the Darton community.

His father spoke of how Ben impacted so many people's lives in a positive way, and to remind everyone of how his son lived, not how he died.

"I honestly believe the reason they are dedicating this isn't because of the fact that he was a wrestler, but because he had such a great relationship and friendship with this school and the people there," Charles Richards, Ben's father.

If you would like to visit the fountain, it is located between the administration building and library on campus

