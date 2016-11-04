Former first lady reaches out to student voters as Election Day - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Former first lady reaches out to student voters as Election Day nears

Rosalynn Carter spoke with students on Friday.
Howard Weatherspoon is a sophomore ast ASU.
Rosalynn Carter told students about the importance of voting.
Zaria Thomas is the ASU VP of Academic Affairs.
The ballroom at ASU was packed for the event.
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Candidates are making their final pitches to voters as Election Day gets closer.

On Friday in Albany, a former first lady encouraged people to vote.

Rosalynn Carter's first stop was with a number of leaders in Albany, after that she traveled to Albany State University with a focus of getting students to the polls on Tuesday. 

"I think this is just such an important election that I want everyone to go out and vote," said Carter. 

Carter made several stops in Albany campaigning for fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton, but most importantly campaigning for a freedom many fought long and hard to have. 

"The more people that vote the better it is though because everybody should be heard," explained Carter. "Even those that might want to vote for somebody else."

During her visit at ASU, the former first lady met with a key group of voters in the election.

"The choice we make today affects our tomorrow. If you sit by and allow things to happen without your input, you cannot complain if something happens that you do not like," said ASU sophomore Howard Weatherspoon.

Weatherspoon said that he already cast his vote but many fellow students don't think their vote counts, but Carter told them otherwise.

"I worked very hard from very early in the morning to late at night. I got to where I didn't want to quit at night because there might be one more person that was going to vote for my husband as president," explained Carter. 

As Carter spoke, students seemed to have listened. 

"Everything that I heard today from Miss Carter, I'm going to take that and I'm going to use that," said ASU VP of Academic Affairs Zaria Thomas. 

Come Tuesday we'll know how many students took Carter's advice. 

"I hope I get that message to them," said Carter. "The future of our county is going to be determined by who wins this election." 

Many people have already voted, and Georgia voters have shattered the previous record for early voting in the state. 

The last voting record was set eight years ago when President Barack Obama was first elected president.

Georgians have cast more than 2.18 million early ballots. 

That's 50,000 more than the 2,129,316 early ballots case in 2008.

"We love to see them come out and advance voting. It's an opportunity like I say. They always say choices are good for voters," said Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson.

You can check your registration status, see a sample ballot and find your voting place at the Georgia My Voter Page website.

