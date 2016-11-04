Daylight saving time ends this weekend

Albany Asst. Fire Chief Sebon Burns believes changing your battery this weekend is one of the easiest ways to potentially save your life.

The U.S. military participated in Daylight Saving Time during WWII to conserve energy. (Source: Raycom)

Fire Departments across the country encourage their communities to change the batteries in their smoke detectors this weekend. (Source: Raycom)

It's that time of the year again, daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Most of us enjoy the extra hour of sleep, but do you know why do we fall back?

Daylight saving time began in 1916 as an energy saving effort in Germany during World War One.

In the U.S., daylight saving time was recognized for portions of World War One and again in World War Two.

After the wars, not everyone continued to recognize daylight saving time in the states, making it a little confusing when traveling from state to state.

In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act which specified a specific date and time for daylight saving time begin for most of the country.

Before you enjoy your extra hour of sleep this weekend, emergency responders have a reminder for you.

"Daylight saving time gives us an opportunity and a reminder that it's time to change our battery in our smoke detectors. Whether it's chirping or not, or if you just changed the battery last week, it doesn't matter. Daylight Saving Time means you change the battery, in the fall and the spring," said assistant fire chief, Sebon Burns.

The best time to set your clock back one hour is right before you go to bed Saturday night.

