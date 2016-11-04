Second Harvest looks for Thanksgiving meal sponsors

"It's important to make sure it happens, but the more we can sponsor, the more we can use that funding for other general operations and feeding activities," said Eliza McCall, Second Harvest Marketing Manager. (Source: WALB)

Second Harvest food bank is looking for folks to sponsor Thanksgiving Day boxes. (Source: WALB)

You can help make sure families in South Georgia have food for Thanksgiving this year.

Second Harvest food bank is looking for folks to sponsor Thanksgiving Day boxes.

They'll give out more than 2,000 boxes to help feed families.

The boxes will feed a family of four for up to a week.

It costs $5 to sponsor a box.

If you'd like to sponsor a box, click here.

