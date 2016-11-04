WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (11/4/16): Mitchell Co. at Pelham

The final week of the regular season is here, and there are plenty of games Friday night with major stakes.

One of those is the backyard brawl taking place in Pelham, where the Hornets host rival Mitchell County for the Region 1-A title.

Each team enters Friday's contest at 8-1 overall, and 7-1 in region play. This will be the 101st meeting between the two schools, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Mitchell County has owned the rivalry, winning 72 of the 100 all-time games. But Pelham has won the last three between the two rivals, including a 30-19 win last season in Dondrial Pinkins' first year as Hornets' head coach.

The stakes will be high in Pelham, and it will be a similar situation to a pair of other games in south Georgia.

Thomasville visits Fitzgerald for the Region 1-AA crown, while unbeaten Crisp County will face Worth County in Sylvester for the Region 1-AAA title.

