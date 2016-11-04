Pilcher's Picks: Week 12

Who better to pick Friday night's biggest games than a man who won five state championships?

Legendary south Georgia head coach Ed Pilcher spends some time with WALB Sports Director Jake Wallace to give his opinion on the biggest high school football games in the area.

This week's picks:

Tift Co. at Camden Co.

Lee Co. at Coffee

Thomasville at Fitzgerald

Mitchell Co. at Pelham

Crisp Co. at Worth Co.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.