Early voting open until 9 p.m. in Lowndes County

If you don't vote early, the polls in Lowndes County will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. November 8. (Source: WALB)

More than 20,000 people in Lowndes County voted early. (Source: WALB)

Early voting ends November 4, but there are still a few hours left to vote in Lowndes County. (Source: WALB)

Early voting ends November 4, but there are still a few hours left to vote in Lowndes County.

The Lowndes County elections office is open until 9:00 p.m. November 4.

One early voter, Bessie Colbert spent her morning at the voting booth.

"I wanted to just vote early and maybe not be in the long line on Tuesday," Colbert explained.

And she didn't vote alone.

"I came out here with my daughter," Colbert said.

Colbert and her daughter headed to the polls together. For them, it's more than a vote, it's also a bonding experience.

"For the last two elections me and my older daughter... we always came together," explained Colbert.

The mother-daughter duo weren't the only ones heading out to vote on the last day of early voting.

Groups of people packed the Lowndes County elections office.

"We've had several situations where people literally couldn't get in the parking lot, so they were parking along the roads and in adjacent parking lots," explained elections supervisor Deb Cox.

More than 20,000 people in Lowndes County voted early.

"It's very encouraging to know that people do vote and they know their vote does count!" exclaimed Colbert.

Officials say even with long lines, folks are getting in and out quickly.

"We've got an outstanding, trained staff. They're getting them through pretty quick. The wait time is still not exceeding 15-20 minutes," Cox.

Some voters said if you don't have your "I Voted" sticker yet, they encourage you to head out to the voting booth.

"Vote for somebody! I say, If you don't vote, don't complain," said Colbert.

If you don't vote early, the polls in Lowndes County will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. November 8.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.