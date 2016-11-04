35th Annual Big Pig Jig to kick off in Vienna

One of the largest festivals in South Georgia will kick off Friday.

More than 10,000 people are expected to visit Vienna for the 35th Annual Big Pig Jig on Nov. 4 and 5.

The festival features live entertainment, arts and crafts, a pageant, and of course, the popular BBQ competition. Around 90 teams are expected to compete this year. The winning team moves on to compete in the World Championships in May for Memphis BBQ Network.

The "Double Hung Smokers" team was out early Friday morning preparing for the weekend's competition. This is pitmaster Michael Troutt's first year at the Big Pig Jig, and he said he enjoys the camaraderie.

"The thing about barbeque that I think a lot of people miss is you're up sometimes for 20 hours at a time and you get to sit around, and you run out of stuff to talk about so you start talking about things that are from the heart and you just get to know each other a lot better," Troutt said.

"The great thing about this whole competition is the fact that you get to hang out with friends, you get to have a good time, you get to eat barbeque, you get to listen to some great music," said Big Pig Jig entertainment chair Mike Roper.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Bands Renegade, Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, and The Kentucky Headhunters take the stage Friday night starting at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday night's entertainment features local bands Brandon Wheeler and Luke Martin.

For more information on dates, times, and prices, visit the Big Pig Jig website.

