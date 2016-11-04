Patriots close out 2016 with region win

Westover jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead against Shaw, and was never threatened in the second half of a 28-6 win Thursday night.

The Patriots wrapped up the 2016 season with the win, a dominant defensive performance in which they forced several Raider turnovers.

Daveon Sanders scored from two yards out in the third quarter to make it 28-0. After a Shaw TD and Patriot punt, the Raiders were looking to trim the lead halfway through the fourth quarter. But Jamie Pettway beat his man off the edge and forced a fumble on a sack that Westover recovered to all but ice the game.

The Patriots finish the 2016 season at 5-5 overall and 3-4 in Region 1-AAAA play.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.