First responders undergo terror attack training

First responders from across the state gathered in Dougherty County on Thursday to make sure they're ready to respond to a terror attack.

The Albany Fire Department hosted that training.

After mock gun shots were fired, it was up to first responders to safely assess a simulated terror attack.

"Terrorism is not a big city problem. It's a problem that can rear its head anywhere at anytime," said Training Chief Eugene Anderson

And to make sure they are ready, a training group called Southeastern Tactical was brought in.

The class was funded by state money and aimed to pull first responders out of their comfort zones.

"So, they understand how to operate under different conditions than they're used to. Using different supplies and minimum supplies than what they're used to," explained Instructor Justin Guck.

On Thursday, many did, looking to safeguard the minds and bodies of the scenario's victims, mimicking reality as close as possible.

Anderson said that while the fire department in Dougherty County doesn't run a dual EMS program, it's eye opening.

"We're learning that we maybe need to step our game up even though we're not EMS people," said Anderson. "There is still stuff that we could do help be a part of this solution."

And in a situation where the survival of so many is hanging in the balance, an extra helping hand could mean the difference between life or death, and agencies came from as far away as Savannah for Thursday's training.

