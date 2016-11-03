Sabal Trail donates $50K to ATC

As the Sabal Trail pipeline roots itself in Dougherty County, the company is also planting money into the community.

Thursday, Sabal Trail Transmission, LLC. donated $50,000 to Albany Technical College. At least 77 percent of ATC students remain in the area.

That was a factor in the donation.

"Their students are likely to stay in the community and also have to potential to work in the industry at particular times," said Sabal Trail spokesperson Andrea Grover. "We found a really good fit with Albany Tech."

Albany Tech plans to use the money for apprenticeship programs for students.

"This is going to be an opportunity to have revenue turnover in the community many times before it leaves," said ATC president Dr. Anthony Parker.

