Autumn Classic helps raise funds for Albany Humane Society

Humane Society board members said that they need donations to continue to serve the community. (Source: WALB)

Horse enthusiasts are helping to raise money for the Albany Humane Society. (Source: WALB)

Horse enthusiasts are helping other animals.

Money raised at the Autumn Classic Charity Horse Show will benefit the Albany Humane Society.

On Thursday, people from both organizations kicked off the festivities with auctions, dinner and dancing.

"We don't get any kind of supplement. We work on donations. So, its people like this that help us stay open, and that's what we need," said Dianne Barlow with the Albany Humane Society.

The Autumn Classic will be held at the fairgrounds in Perry next weekend.

