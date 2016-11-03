SOWEGA Concil on Aging helps seniors with Medicare open enrollment

Independent Medicare counselors held an event to clear up common confusion with the open enrollment period. (Source: WALB)

Senior citizens are getting help from the SOWEGA Council on Aging with the Medicare open enrollment. (Source: WALB)

The Southwest Georgia Council on Aging helped seniors ensure they have the right medical coverage.

Independent Medicare counselors held an event to clear up common confusion with the open enrollment period.

They walked people through their plans to help save them money and ensure their medications would be covered.

Organizers said that rules change from year to year, so it's important to ask questions.

"Our seniors are getting a ton of mail and phone calls and it can be very confusing for them. So, its nice to know that they can come here and talk with somebody," said Program Coordinator Hollis Smith.

Other health insurance representatives and folks from the Social Security Administration were also there Thursday afternoon.

