Albany city leaders partner with UGA for five year plan

Albany leaders are working with University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute to develop a five year strategic plan for the city. (Source: WALB)

Albany leaders are working with University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute to develop a five year strategic plan for the city.

Top priorities identified are economic development, jobs, infrastructure and having fiscal responsibility.

The city's manager calls the plan a "road-map" for city leaders and employees.

"We are not doing this as an exercise to put on the shelf. This will be a living document to help guide our decision making. You can have anything, but you can't have everything, so you have to prioritize. It will allow us to constantly see how we are accomplishing success," said Albany City Manager, Sharon Subadan.

The report is being drafted now by UGA, and will be presented to city commissioners for their final review before publication.

Copyright 2016 WALB . All Rights Reserved.