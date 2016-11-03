Victim identified in Remerton shooting, manhunt continues for suspect

Officials are still searching for the gunman in the Remerton shooting. (Source: WALB)

On Thursday, law enforcement continued their search for a gunman who shot a man in Remerton on Wednesday.

Officials are charging the victim and another individual with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Thomas Matthews, 22, was shot in the leg Wednesday.

Investigators think they know who that shooter is, and they believe he's still in the area.

Officials said that a black man who is about 5'10" to 6 feet tall, wearing all black shot Matthews at Jackson Square Apartments while he was in a car.

Matthews was the passenger of a car driven by Tony Mathis Davis, 29. They were parked when the incident took place, and Davis was not injured.

Matthews was transported by Lowndes County EMS to South Georgia Medical Center where he was treated and released.

During the investigation, officers found 16.9 grams of marijuana in the vehicle and arrested Davis for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Matthews was charged for the same thing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

There was a huge law enforcement response to the incident because police thought the suspect was holed up inside an apartment.

Hours later, when they used tear gas to enter the building, no one was inside.

