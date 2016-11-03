A South Georgia community is helping the homeless

All the items collected will be given out to the homeless community for the winter. (Source: WALB)

One South Georgia community came together to help the homeless during this season of giving. (Source: WALB)

Throughout October, The South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness collected items to give to the homeless in the area.

It was a part of the Have a Heart for the Homeless clothing drive.

"A whole box of brand new beanies," said book keeper Diann Metts as she went through a box of items.

There are clothing piles stacked as high as possible in Metts office.

Many of them are small items that organizers said will make a big difference to some people in Lowndes County.

"We had a lot of blankets, throw blankets, and comforters donated," explained Metts.

"Jackets, hoodies,beanies, gloves, scarves," Metts continued.

And folks aren't just donating clothing.

"Razors, soap, shampoo, the essentials personal hygiene, deodorant," Metts explained.

Some folks even got a little creative with their donations.

"You can call them blankets," said Chief Freddie Broome with the Valdosta Fire Department, "that are actually made out of trash bags."

One person donated hand woven mats made from plastic bags.

Something that might seem cool, but for someone sleeping outside it can be invaluable.

"It's invaluable because we have homeless citizens who are sleeping on the ground. This is something they can put on the ground and lay on," Chief Broome explained.

For Metts, seeing the donations flood in was extremely emotional.

"It makes me feel good. Just knowing that I'm helping other people," Metts said.

While it may not be very cold here just yet, this organization is prepared to help folks out when it is.

"We're trying to get things in place now so when it does get cooler the homeless community will have things essential to survival," Chief Broome said.

All the items will be distributed Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Olympic Park in Valdosta. .

The event is open to the public.

