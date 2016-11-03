Adel police get funding for new vests

Along with getting vests for new officers, every vest is also replaced every 5 years. (Source: WALB)

Some extra funding is going a long way to help protect police officers in Adel.

The Adel Police Department received $2,800 in funding from the Bulletproof Vest Partnership.

Officers said the grant helps them maintain custom fit vests.

Along with getting vests for new officers, every vest is also replaced every 5 years.

It's one way the department said it is keeping officers safe while on duty.

"It makes us feel good knowing that when they come to work they are protected with a vest on," said Adel Police Department's Assistant Police Chief Audie Rowe, "That we have done our part to try to make sure they have that protection so they can go back home at night to their family."

The Adel Police Department has been a part of this partnership since 2001.

