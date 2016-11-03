Albany business suffers thousands in damage-- for six sodas

Rabbitman's Footwear in downtown Albany has had their back door smashed, a window broken, and BB gun pellets shatter their remaining windows, all since Saturday, in three separate incidents.

All that has been taken is a total of six sodas. The damage is estimated between $3,000 to $4,000.

The owner, known as Rabbitman, tells us in 30 years of business, he has never had an issue with theft or damage until now.

He says the Albany Police Department is upping patrols, and they are installing video cameras today.

This business is connected to Albany's Skate Park, a public venue for skateboarders.

The owner tells us he will ask the city to fence in the Skate Park completely, to help curb the rash of damage and theft.

All of the break-in attempts and damage are located on the back side of the building, which opens to the Skate Park and is not visible to passersby on Oglethorpe Blvd. and College Street.





