Most Wanted: Berrick Redding

Albany Police are searching for a man they say fired shots at another man across a busy roadway during the middle of the day.

Berrick Montez Redding, 20, is wanted for reckless conduct.

Police say on October 27th, he shot at a man who was standing across the street in a convenience store parking lot in the 400 block of South Slappey Blvd.

When officers arrived, both Redding and the victim had left the scene.

If you know where Redding is, call CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

