Putney teen speeds towards world drag racing title

Most 16 year olds are just getting their feet wet with the whole driving thing.

Not Seth Bevins, who may soon be a world champion drag racer.

The Putney teenager won the NHRA Division II Sportsman Class Championship a few weeks ago. In two weekends, he'll be in Pomona, California for the Auto Club Finals racing for a world championship.

If that's not impressive enough, Seth didn't run his first competitive race until March of this year.

It's been a lightning fast rise towards the top for Bevins, but that seems fitting for the kid in a sport where fractions of a second make the difference.

"It's a dream, honestly. I never planned on...," he says, stopping himself.

"Well, I figured I could do it, but I didn't expect it to happen so soon," Bevins says.

Despite his lack of experience, Bevins won't be backing down out west.

"I expect to win," he says. "I'm going out there to win."

"He feels he can win. I feel he can win," says Seth's father, Kenny. "He's a very talented driver at a young age. He's got a good car, and he's got no fear of losing."

Seth and his dad will make the cross country trek to California next week, and hope to bring home a very big trophy.

