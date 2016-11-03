Curse is broken: Cubs win World Series

For the first time since 1908, the Chicago Cubs are World Series champions.

The Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-7 at Progressive Field in a wild game 7 that went into extra innings.

The Cubs held a 5-3 lead in the 8th inning when Cleveland's Rajai Davis hit a two run home run off Cub's pitcher Aroldis Chapman to tie the game.

Following a brief rain delay, the Cubs added two runs in the top of the 10th inning in route to their first championship in 108 years.

