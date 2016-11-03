WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/2/16): DWS' Logan leads stifling defense

Deerfield-Windsor went on the road and smacked Augusta Prep 32-0 in round one of the GISA playoffs, and it was Howell Logan leading the Knights' defensive effort.

The Knight defense never let the Cavalier offense breathe Friday night, and it was Logan that filled the stat sheet. The senior defensive back picked off two passes and made 14 tackles.

The Knights advance to the second round of the state playoffs with the win. They'll visit Frederica this Friday night.

