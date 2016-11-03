Major playoff implications in Trojan War

Get ready for high stakes Trojan Warfare in Douglas Friday night as Coffee hosts Lee County in a game with major state playoff implications.

Both teams sit at 1-2 in Region 1-AAAAAA, and on the final night of the regular season, they'll both be fighting for their playoff lives.

Win and you're guaranteed a spot in the dance. But lose and you could be left home watching. That would be severely disappointing for either team, who each spent most of the season in the top 10 rankings.

"We knew going into this region how tough it was. We talked about how we had to keep our head down, keep grinding, keep working to get through," says Lee Co. head coach Dean Fabrizio. "This is the last hurdle. There's a whole lot of factors in it. We know if we win, we're in the playoffs. If we lose, we leave it in other people's hands."

Lee County meets Coffee Friday night at 7:30 at Jardine Stadium.

