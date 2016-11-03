Albany Housing Authority leader set to retire - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Housing Authority leader set to retire

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A longtime Albany public servant is retiring.

Dan McCarthy has been the Executive Director of the Albany Housing Authority for almost three decades. 

He said his work during and following the flood of 1994 was his most memorable, and there are some projects he hopes to see finished.

"I hope that I'll continue to be a very productive person," McCarthy said. "I just won't be getting paid for things, probably in the future."

McCarthy will step down at the end of March.

