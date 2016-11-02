Crook caught on camera in East Albany

He wants police to increase patrols in the area and urges neighbors to watch out for criminals. (Source: WALB)

Surveillance video caught a man stealing a gun from a pickup truck outside a home in East Albany. (Source: Dawane Holmes)

The guy even wiped his fingerprints off the door handle.

Dawane Holmes set up surveillance cameras around his home on Mitchell Avenue because of previous break-ins.

He wants police to increase patrols in the area and urges neighbors to watch out for criminals.

"I want something done about it because crime in my neighborhood has gone up to me 200 percent. And I want my neighborhood back like everyone else does, and I want some help," said resident Dawane Holmes.

If anybody recognizes the crook in the video, they're urged to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

