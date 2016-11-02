POTUS endorses south GA state representative candidate

Zachary was endorsed by President Obama (Source:WALB)

Greene was endorsed by the Georgia House Speaker (Source:WALB)

President Obama endorsed an independent candidate for Georgia state representative.

Democratic leaders confirmed last week that the president would take the unprecedented step of endorsing 150 state legislative candidates, hoping to reduce Republican power in legislatures around the country.

Now, Kenneth Zachary is getting one of those endorsements.

He's trying to unseat longtime Representative Gerald Greene in District 151.

Zachary qualified as an independent after Democrat James Williams was disqualified.

Because of a redistricting error, he no longer lives in the district.

Zachary is a Democrat who said that he prioritizes Medicaid expansion and improving rural healthcare.

Greene said job creation is one of his top priorities.

"It was very shocking to me and I was very humbled to know that the President of the United States Barack Obama would endorse me. He went down the line, I'm assuming, and got a few selected people that he thought of himself to back," said Zachary.

"We're focusing on trying to take care of the jobs in our area. We have had a problem with companies closing throughout southwest Georgia, especially in Albany that has hurt us because that serves as our hub," said Greene.

Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston came to Albany last month to endorse Greene.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.