Extra safety precautions taken at SWGA Regional Fair

In addition to fire safety, fairgrounds worker inspect their rides everyday to make sure they are functioning properly. (Source: WALB)

Fairgrounds Manager Skip Nichols believes this is as the fairgrounds have ever been. (Source: WALB)

A small motor allows the "water wagon" to spray water almost 20 feet. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Fire Department is on site at the fairgrounds as an extra safety precaution. (Source: WALB)

This "fire wagon" saturates busy walking areas to prevent fires started by cigarettes. (Source: WALB)

Dry conditions at the exchange club fairgrounds have prompted extra safety precautions.

The fairgrounds have this new tool to combat potential small fires.

The mobile water wagon saturates the ground, which prevents potential fires like those started by cigarettes.

Also, the Albany Fire Department is on the grounds and each food vendor has a fire extinguisher.

Fairground officials assure visitors they take every safety precaution possible.

"I wouldn't allow my family to be out here, and we stay out here the whole time with my grand kids. I'm certainly going to protect them first, and if I protect them, you're going to be protected too," said fairgrounds manager Skip Nichols.

Officials said a record-breaking 5,000 people came to out for opening night Tuesday.

This is the 70th year for the Southwest Georgia Regional Fair.

For operating times, ticket prices, and special discounts, click HERE.

