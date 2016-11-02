HPC favors Albany Historic District expansion in unanimous vote

The Historic Preservation Commission unanimously voted in favor of expanding the Albany Historic District by one-third on Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

City leaders will be deciding whether to expand Albany's Historic District by one-third.

It was a packed room during Wednesday morning's Historic Preservation Commission meeting.

16 people stood up to share their support or concerns about expanding the district.

The HPC voted unanimously in favor of expansion.

Board members said that it's been in the making since early 1996.

Some people said many of their concerns have been addressed, others want more clarity.

"Hearing the intentions, knowing the heart, of what really the commission is doing, and what this is doing for the city, is something we were already doing. And we felt the need to get on board with it," explained Scott Erickson, a homeowner in the proposed expanded district.

"I want to see the guidelines prior to me making an application," said Sarah Carte, another homeowner in the proposed expanded district.

There is a 192 page booklet, dated from 2000, outlining Albany's design guidelines.

City planners said that they are updating the information.

You can view the current guidelines on the state's Historic Preservation Division website.

