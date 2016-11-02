Statewide tornado drill is good practice for communities

Albany FD Assistant Fire Chief Sebon Burns believes this drill gives your family an opportunity to make as severe weather plan if you don't already have one. (Source: WALB)

Officials encourage you to buy and make sure your NOAA weather radios are functioning as well. (Source: WALB)

Tornado sirens like these were tested across Georgia this morning. (Source: Raycom)

If you heard the sirens this morning, it wasn't because of bad weather.

Albany and other communities around southwest Georgia participated in the statewide tornado drill.

The annual event is part of, "Ready Georgia's Prepare-a-thon for Tornado Safety"

This drill gave schools a chance to practice their severe weather plan.

It also gave communities a chance to make sure their sirens are functioning properly.

For our schools, businesses and even our families. "We want to test our planning for severe weather, so if it does occur, we want to make sure we are doing it properly," said Albany FD Assistant Fire Chief Sebon Burns.

Officials also recommend changing the batteries in your weather radio on tornado drill days.

