Officials search for Trump sign arsonists

A family in Albany's Historic Rawson Circle neighborhood was shaken after three young men started a fire in their yard Tuesday night.

And a neighbor caught the crime on camera.

There is now scorched ground at the Guin family's home on Rawson Drive where vandals lit up Trump campaign signs, and the smell from the fire was still lingering Wednesday evening.

The Guin family has already replaced their Trump yard signs, but they have been shaken up, and are grateful that a quick-thinking neighbor spotted the fire and captured it on video.

"They tried to stamp it out but the blaze just went vroom, as you can see on the video. And they just fled, they just abandoned the fire, all of us asleep," said Pat Guin.

The family of four was asleep inside their home at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, thankfully the fire department, just a few blocks away, put the fire out quickly.

With current drought conditions, it could have been much worse

"It completely surrounded our historic oak tree, we have nine of them," explained Pat. "All of the branches connect and I'm afraid if this had not been caught, you know how fast fire spreads, oh my gosh."

In a neighborhood with opposing political affiliations, Clinton supporters were equally disgusted by the crime.

"Vandalism is absolutely uncalled for," said neighbor Thayer Hall.

Hall is a neighbor with a Clinton yard sign and said that people in the neighborhood respect each other's views.

"We are not supposed to get upset on who is winning or who is losing regardless of how you feel about one political candidate," explained Hall.

"It's unnerving on a couple of levels, mainly because we have reached that point in our society apparently, and it could have been us," said neighbor Jennie Marcus.

This is the third time Pat has had to replace her Trump signs, the first was stolen, now the fire.

Her biggest concern is the lack of basic decency shown by the three young men for her family's safety.

"But the saddest part to me was when they realized their folly they didn't come banging on the door and say I'm sorry, danger, danger. They abandoned us," explained Pat.

Fire officials said that the fire constitutes not only third degree arson, but also violates a separate law against burning political signs.

Both are misdemeanors.

Anyone with information that could help catch the arsonists is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

