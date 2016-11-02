Lee County crash snarls traffic, knocks out power

Crews had to clear a crash scene in Lee County, after a car knocked down a power pole around 6:30 Wednesday morning.

The downed line sparked a grass fire in the 1300 block of Philema Road South. Fire crews were able to put out the flames but it knocked power out to several homes in the area.

No one in the vehicle was hurt, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

A power crew has been called in to replace the downed pole. No word on how long it will take to restore electricity.

Traffic is once again flowing freely.

