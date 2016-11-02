Lee's Solomon selected for Army All-American Game

Finding a defensive lineman that has dominated high school football more than Lee County's Aubrey Solomon this year would be difficult. That's why the Trojans star has earned All-American honors.

Solomon will play in the U.S. Army All American Game in San Antonio in January, something he calls a "big, huge honor."

"Coming from a military family, it doesn't get any better than this," he says. Solomon's mother served in the Navy, while his grandfather and uncles enlisted in the Army.

"It's just a blessing," he says. "Growing up watching people in this game, thinking one day that could be me. For it to actually come, I'm still in shock."

The Trojans defensive standout was honored at a ceremony in front of the Lee County student body Tuesday afternoon. The cheerleaders and school band welcomed students into the auditorium. The fight song rang out as Solomon donned the Army All-American jersey, the first Trojan player to do so. Solomon says he feels his selection will open the door for future Lee County players.

"I wouldn't say I'm the best player in Lee County. There's hundreds of us out there," Solomon says. "I know now they're going to take us more seriously, and take a look at the talent, and take a look at us as a whole."

Solomon has been straight up disruptive for a Lee County defense that has been as good as almost any in the state this season. He's become one of the most talked about recruits in the country in the process.

The defensive lineman was committed to Michigan earlier this year, but backed off that in August. The Wolverines are still heavily courting the Trojans' star, as are Georgia, Auburn, Clemson, and Alabama.

For now, Solomon says recruiting and his college choice is the least of his worries.

"I haven't really been worried about recruiting. Right now, I'm just worried about getting to the state playoffs and helping this senior class take that next leap forward," he says. "After football season, I'll worry about recruiting."

Solomon will be on the field in San Antonio in January, and when he gets there, his goal is very simple.

"To make my name known. To make everybody know me," he says.

If he plays in January like he has this season, that will likely happen.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.